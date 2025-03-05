Apple's M4 MacBook Air Got a Price Cut

The new M4 MacBook Air models that Apple announced today are a better deal than ever, with pricing that starts at $999. That's $100 less than the previous $1,099 starting price for the prior-generation M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ models.



Before today, Apple sold the M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ starting at $1,099, and the prior-generation M2 ‌MacBook Air‌ starting at $999, but both of those models have been discontinued and now Apple only has the M4 ‌MacBook Air‌ models available. Here are the base configurations and price points.

13-inch model:

$999 - 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

- 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD. $1,199 - 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

- 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. $1,399 - 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

15-inch model:

$1,199 - 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

- 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD. $1,399 - 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

- 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. $1,599 - 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

As noted in the pricing above, while $999 is the starting price for the 13-inch model, the next move up to the 13-inch model with a 10-core GPU is priced at $1,199, with no $1,099 model available for purchase. The 15-inch model continues to start at $1,199, the same as the M3 version, and there is no version with an 8-core GPU available.

The base ‌MacBook Air‌ models that Apple offers can be customized with upgraded memory and SSD storage, with up to 32GB of unified memory and 2TB of storage as options.

Pre-orders for the ‌MacBook Air‌ models are available starting today, with a launch to follow on March 12.