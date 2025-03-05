Apple's M4 MacBook Air Got a Price Cut

by

The new M4 MacBook Air models that Apple announced today are a better deal than ever, with pricing that starts at $999. That's $100 less than the previous $1,099 starting price for the prior-generation M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ models.

macbook air 2025
Before today, Apple sold the M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ starting at $1,099, and the prior-generation M2 ‌MacBook Air‌ starting at $999, but both of those models have been discontinued and now Apple only has the M4 ‌MacBook Air‌ models available. Here are the base configurations and price points.

13-inch model:

  • $999 - 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD.
  • $1,199 - 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
  • $1,399 - 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

15-inch model:

  • $1,199 - 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD.
  • $1,399 - 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
  • $1,599 - 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

As noted in the pricing above, while $999 is the starting price for the 13-inch model, the next move up to the 13-inch model with a 10-core GPU is priced at $1,199, with no $1,099 model available for purchase. The 15-inch model continues to start at $1,199, the same as the M3 version, and there is no version with an 8-core GPU available.

The base ‌MacBook Air‌ models that Apple offers can be customized with upgraded memory and SSD storage, with up to 32GB of unified memory and 2TB of storage as options.

Pre-orders for the ‌MacBook Air‌ models are available starting today, with a launch to follow on March 12.

Top Rated Comments

Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
1 hour ago at 10:05 am
A price cut… “from a certain point of view”. We’ve been Obi-Wan’d.

The Air was 999 for a long time and only increased to 1,099 to accommodate the lower spec model. So really, its priced back to where it should be!
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 10:13 am
Of course people are complaining about this here …
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
36 minutes ago at 10:40 am

It’s nice to finally get more RAM as standard but I wish they would include bigger hard drives. $200 to go from 512 to 1GB is ridiculous.
Not as ridiculous as the $200 to go from 256GB to 512GB. That's $100 per 128GB whereas the $200 price to go from 512GB to 1TB is only $50 per 128GB
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AvgMrcl Avatar
AvgMrcl
1 hour ago at 10:04 am
You can get one for 1099 if you upgrade only the processor btw.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DanneP Avatar
DanneP
55 minutes ago at 10:21 am
No price cut here in Sweden. We are paying about $1463 for a base M4 13” (including sales tax or VAT or what you wanna call it).
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MikeSmoke Avatar
MikeSmoke
39 minutes ago at 10:36 am
$999 for the M4 Air base model is a killer deal. Plain and simple.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments