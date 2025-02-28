iPhone 16e Has an Action Button: Here's Everything It Can Do

by

Apple's new entry-level iPhone 16e has inherited the Action button first seen on the iPhone 15 Pro and now found on all iPhone 16 models. The Action button replaces the traditional Ring/Silent switch – a staple of the iPhone since it launched in 2007. For users unfamiliar with the Action button, here's a rundown of its functions – including one that is (currently) exclusive to iPhone 16e.

iphone 16e action button
The Action button replaces the single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent, offering additional options so users can choose between quickly accessing the camera or flashlight, activate Voice Memos, Focus modes, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier. Users can also associate it with Shortcuts for more options.

A press-and-hold gesture with fine-tuned haptic feedback ensure the new Action button launches the intended action, which you can customize in Settings and assign to different actions.

Action Button Functions

Here's what the Action button can be programmed to do:

  • Accessibility: Access to various accessibility settings, such as VoiceOver, Zoom, AssistiveTouch, Live Speech, and more.
  • Shortcuts: Open your favorite app, or run a shortcut created in or downloaded from the Shortcuts app, such as sending a message, playing a playlist, or controlling smart home devices.
  • Silent Mode: Like the Ring/Silent switch on existing iPhone models, you can toggle silent mode on or off, which will mute or unmute the ringer and alerts.
  • Camera: Take a photo, selfie, video, portrait, or portrait selfie with a single press of the Action button.
  • Flashlight: Turn on or off the flashlight on the back of the device.

  • Focus: Activate or deactivate a Focus mode.
  • Magnifier: Activate the Magnifier app to use the iPhone's camera as a magnifying glass to zoom in on small text or objects.
  • Translate: Launch the Translate app and start a conversation or text translation with a single press of the Action button.
  • Voice Memos: Start or stop recording a voice memo with the Voice Memos app.

Action Button Control Center Options

In iOS 18, you can assign the Action button to one of the dozens of controls available in the Control Center gallery, allowing the Action button to invoke Dark Mode, Airplane Mode, Personal Hotspot, and more.

iOS 18 Control Center Toggles for Action Button Feature
Available Control Center actions in iOS 18 include:

  • Calculator
  • Stopwatch
  • Alarm
  • Home
  • Timer
  • Dark Mode
  • Scan Code
  • Airplane Mode
  • Cellular Data
  • Personal Hotspot
  • Dark Mode
  • Quick Note
  • Remote
  • Wallet
  • Tap to Cash
  • Ping My Watch
  • Visual Intelligence

The last assignable Action button option in the list, Visual Intelligence, is an Apple Intelligence feature that was previously exclusive to iPhone 16 models with a Camera Control button, which the iPhone 16e does not have. It was thought that the extra button was necessary to activate the feature, but on iPhone 16e, Visual Intelligence can be assigned to the device's Action button or enabled via Control Center.

On iPhone 16 models, Visual Intelligence lets you use the camera to learn more about places and objects around you. It can also summarize text, read text out loud, translate text, search Google for items, ask ChatGPT, and more. Apple has confirmed that Visual Intelligence is also coming to the iPhone 15 Pro in a future software update.

Related Roundup: iPhone 16e
Tag: Action Button
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 16e (Buy Now)

Popular Stories

cook trump

Trump Responds to Apple Keeping Diversity Policies

Wednesday February 26, 2025 6:32 am PST by
In an all-caps post on Truth Social today, U.S. President Donald Trump said Apple should fully end its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. Tim Cook meeting with President Trump in 2017 "APPLE SHOULD GET RID OF DEI RULES, NOT JUST MAKE ADJUSTMENTS TO THEM," he wrote. Trump's post comes one day after Apple held its annual shareholders meeting, during which a majority of...
Read Full Article440 comments
iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.4 Will Be Released in April With These New Features

Wednesday February 26, 2025 7:15 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.4 will be released in April. From the Apple News+ Food announcement:Coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food, a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes — as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more — from the...
Read Full Article43 comments
apple watch ultra snow

6 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday February 25, 2025 9:00 am PST by
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch later this year, arriving two years after the previous model with a series of improvements. While no noticeable design changes are expected for the third generation since the company tends to stick with the same Apple Watch design through three generations before changing it, there are a series of internal upgrades on the way. By the time the ...
Read Full Article192 comments
iPhone Fold Vertical Feature

Apple's 2026 Foldable iPhone Has No Visible Display Crease – Report

Tuesday February 25, 2025 2:58 am PST by
Apple is making significant headway on its long-rumored foldable iPhone, with a new report suggesting the company has achieved a major breakthrough by effectively eliminating the screen crease that plagues current foldable devices. According to Korean publication ETNews, Apple is finalizing its component suppliers for the foldable iPhone, with the selection process expected to be completed...
Read Full Article226 comments
trump iphone dictation issue

Apple Fixing 'Trump' Dictation Processing Bug

Tuesday February 25, 2025 1:18 pm PST by
Multiple iPhone owners today noticed a pronunciation processing issue that causes the word "Trump" to momentarily show up when using dictation to send a message with the word "racist." In some cases, when speaking the word racist through the iPhone's built-in dictation feature, the iPhone briefly interprets the spoken word as "Trump" and "Trump" text shows up in the Messages app before being ...
Read Full Article366 comments
airpods pro purple

Here's When AirPods Pro 3 Are Rumored to Launch

Monday February 24, 2025 9:14 am PST by
According to a post on X today from a leaker known as Kosutami, Apple plans to launch AirPods Pro 3 in May or June this year. The leaker also claimed that an AirTag 2 will launch around the same time. Kosutami is best known as a collector of prototype Apple hardware, but they have occasionally shared accurate information about Apple's future product plans. For example, they accurately...
Read Full Article
airtag orange

AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch in May or June With These New Features

Monday February 24, 2025 6:11 am PST by
Apple plans to launch a second-generation AirTag in May or June this year, according to a post today from a leaker known as Kosutami. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that a new AirTag would be released in mid-2025. May or June would align with that timeframe. Below, we recap three new features rumored for the AirTag 2: With a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the...
Read Full Article58 comments
ios 18 4 carplay

iOS 18.4 Includes a Small But Useful Change for CarPlay

Sunday February 23, 2025 2:23 pm PST by
The first beta of iOS 18.4 is now available, and it includes a small but useful change for CarPlay. As we noted in our list of iOS 18.4 features, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra, which can be equipped...
Read Full Article107 comments

Top Rated Comments

alexandr Avatar
alexandr
42 minutes ago at 07:18 am
You can also create a a bundled shortcut.



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
42 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Waiting on the 17 pro:

CUPERTINO, California—October 4, 2025—Apple® today announced iPhone® 17 Pro, the most amazing iPhone yet, packed with incredible new improved and larger Action Buttons for blazing fast performance and stunning button mashing; an all new camera with advanced optics; full 8K Ultra Retina HD resolution video recording; and Siri Pro™, an Apple Intelligence assistant that helps you get things done just by thinking.



Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
danielfgom Avatar
danielfgom
38 minutes ago at 07:23 am
The biggest shortcoming is that it can only be programmed to ONE function.

I don’t know why they didn’t allow double and triple press as well.

That was you could long press for silent/ring and still have 3 more presses for all the other available functions.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
30 minutes ago at 07:30 am
The action button is great. I use it all the time when I make photos.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments