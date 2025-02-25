Philips Hue Sync App Expands to LG TVs
LG TV owners can now install the Philips Hue Sync TV app to synchronize their lights with content on the TV without the need for an additional set-top box.
Hue parent company Signify said in January that the app would expand to LG TVs in early 2025, and it is now available from the LG TV app store
. Previously, the app was limited to Samsung TVs.
The app is priced at $130 without a subscription, or $3 per month, and it works with 2024 LG Smart TVs that run webOS 24. The app is expensive, but it is more affordable than the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box that costs $350.
The Philips Hue Sync app works like the Sync Box, and it changes the color and brightness of Hue lights to match games, TV shows, and movies. There are dedicated movie and game modes to choose from. Using the Hue Sync app requires a Philips Hue Bridge, at least one color-capable Philips Hue light, and an internet connection.
