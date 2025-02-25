Philips Hue Sync App Expands to LG TVs

by

LG TV owners can now install the Philips Hue Sync TV app to synchronize their lights with content on the TV without the need for an additional set-top box.


Hue parent company Signify said in January that the app would expand to LG TVs in early 2025, and it is now available from the LG TV app store. Previously, the app was limited to Samsung TVs.

The app is priced at $130 without a subscription, or $3 per month, and it works with 2024 LG Smart TVs that run webOS 24. The app is expensive, but it is more affordable than the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box that costs $350.

The Philips Hue Sync app works like the Sync Box, and it changes the color and brightness of Hue lights to match games, TV shows, and movies. There are dedicated movie and game modes to choose from. Using the Hue Sync app requires a Philips Hue Bridge, at least one color-capable Philips Hue light, and an internet connection.

Tags: LG, Philips Hue

Popular Stories

ios 18 4 carplay

iOS 18.4 Includes a Small But Useful Change for CarPlay

Sunday February 23, 2025 2:23 pm PST by
The first beta of iOS 18.4 is now available, and it includes a small but useful change for CarPlay. As we noted in our list of iOS 18.4 features, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra, which can be equipped...
Read Full Article100 comments
iphone 17 lineup cad render majin bu

Revealed: Entire iPhone 17 Lineup's Striking New Camera Designs

Monday February 24, 2025 2:49 am PST by
A new CAD render of all the devices in Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup has been shared online by leaker Majin Bu, specifically showing the allegedly different rear camera system designs of the standard iPhone 17, all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. The leaker Majin Bu has had some hits in the past, but some of his information has been wrong,...
Read Full Article167 comments
prioritize notifications ios 18 4

Everything New in iOS 18.4 Beta 1

Friday February 21, 2025 1:08 pm PST by
Apple finally released the first beta of iOS 18.4 to developers for testing purposes, and while the beta is lacking some of the Apple Intelligence features we were hoping for, there are some notable new additions. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priority Notifications - Apple Intelligence There is a new Priority Notifications feature that can show you your most...
Read Full Article100 comments
airtag orange

AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch in May or June With These New Features

Monday February 24, 2025 6:11 am PST by
Apple plans to launch a second-generation AirTag in May or June this year, according to a post today from a leaker known as Kosutami. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that a new AirTag would be released in mid-2025. May or June would align with that timeframe. Below, we recap three new features rumored for the AirTag 2: With a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the...
Read Full Article58 comments
ios 18 4 ambient music

iOS 18.4 Adds New Ambient Music Feature

Friday February 21, 2025 11:06 am PST by
In iOS 18.4, there's a new Ambient Music option that can be added to Control Center. There are four different sound categories, including Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing. Each category can be added to Control Center separately, and tapping one plays a random selection of sounds or music from that particular category. You can't choose what's playing from Control Center, but if...
Read Full Article45 comments
iPhone Fold Vertical Feature

Apple's 2026 Foldable iPhone Has No Visible Display Crease – Report

Tuesday February 25, 2025 2:58 am PST by
Apple is making significant headway on its long-rumored foldable iPhone, with a new report suggesting the company has achieved a major breakthrough by effectively eliminating the screen crease that plagues current foldable devices. According to Korean publication ETNews, Apple is finalizing its component suppliers for the foldable iPhone, with the selection process expected to be completed...
Read Full Article160 comments
apple launch feb 2025 alt

Here Are the New Apple Products We're Still Expecting This Spring

Thursday February 20, 2025 5:06 am PST by
Now that Apple has announced its new more affordable iPhone 16e, our thoughts turn to what else we are expecting from the company this spring. There are three product categories that we are definitely expecting to get upgraded before spring has ended. Keep reading to learn what they are. If we're lucky, Apple might make a surprise announcement about a completely new product category. M4...
Read Full Article61 comments
iPhone 16e Feature

Apple Denies Speculation Surrounding iPhone 16e's Lack of MagSafe

Friday February 21, 2025 8:01 am PST by
Apple has confirmed that its custom-designed C1 modem in the iPhone 16e has nothing to do with the device's lack of MagSafe support, according to Macworld. Following the launch of the iPhone 16e, there was some speculation online about how MagSafe magnets might have interfered with the C1 modem's cellular connectivity performance, and this was considered to be a potential reason for the...
Read Full Article178 comments

Top Rated Comments

Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
50 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
So disappointed I have the lg g3 2023 model and originally they said it would work on any model with webos24 including the 2023 one that now has webos24 but today they stated its only available for the newer 2024 models only, terrible move from lg and hue
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neilw Avatar
neilw
49 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
I have always wondered: is this actually appealing? To the extent that it is worth paying significant money for?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jclo Avatar
jclo
28 minutes ago at 01:17 pm

So disappointed I have the lg g3 2023 model and originally they said it would work on any model with webos24 including the 2023 one that now has webos24 but today they stated its only available for the newer 2024 models only, terrible move from lg and hue
Yeah, I have a C2 and a boatload of Hue lights. Definitely disappointed it's not all webOS24 TVs.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
estabya Avatar
estabya
40 minutes ago at 01:05 pm

So disappointed I have the lg g3 2023 model and originally they said it would work on any model with webos24 including the 2023 one that now has webos24 but today they stated its only available for the newer 2024 models only, terrible move from lg and hue
Dang. I have a C3 and this feature likely would have pushed me over the edge to get a Hue backlight for it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments