Opera One Adds Discord, Slack, and Bluesky to Browser Sidebar

Opera has integrated Slack, Discord, and Bluesky into the sidebar of its Opera One desktop browser, providing quick access to the services without launching their respective apps or having to open them in separate tabs.



The services join existing integrations for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram. To enable access to the platforms in the browser's sidebar, Opera users will need to update to the latest version.

After that, click the three dots menu at the bottom of the sidebar to open the Sidebar Setup Menu. Discord, Slack, and Bluesky can be found under the Messengers category.

Opera One uses a modular design designed to adapt to the user's needs. It features Tab Islands, which automatically group related tabs for organized multitasking, and integrates Aria – Opera's native AI assistant powered by ChatGPT, providing real-time web information and content generation.

Opera One also includes a built-in ad blocker, free VPN, and customizable dynamic themes with immersive animations and soundscapes. The latest Opera One update adds two new themes: Interstellar and Metamorphic. You can download the latest version from the Opera website.