Gemini AI Features No Longer Available in Google iOS App
Google is removing its Gemini AI model from the Google app on iOS. The company announced the change in an email to Gemini users on February 18, according to AndroidCentral.
"We're making some changes to create an even better Gemini experience on iOS," the email read. "Gemini is now available as its own app, and that's now the best place to use Gemini. To continue using Gemini, download the new Gemini app from the App Store."
The change makes sense, since the standalone Gemini app already offered enhanced functionality compared to the limited integration within the Google app. It allows iPhone users to interact with Google's AI through text or voice queries and includes support for Gemini Extensions.
A key feature is Gemini Live, which wasn't available in the previous Google app implementation. When engaged in a conversation, Gemini Live appears in both the Dynamic Island and Lock Screen, letting you control your AI interactions without returning to the main app.
The Gemini app is free to download on the App Store, and Google offers premium features through Gemini Advanced subscriptions available as in-app purchases. Gemini Advanced is part of a Google One AI premium plan costing $18.99 per month. Apart from Gemini in Mail, Docs, and more, it includes access to Google's next-generation model, 1.5 Pro, priority access to new features, and a one million token context window. Users need to sign in with a Google account to access the service.
