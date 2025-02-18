Nanoleaf Lowers Prices for Shapes, Lines, Skylight and More With New 'SmarterLife' Initiative

Nanoleaf today announced the launch of a SmarterLife Pricing Initiative that will see the company permanently lowering the prices on all of its most popular products. Nanoleaf is aiming to make smart lighting more accessible to customers, with lower costs for the Shapes, Lines, Elements, Blocks, and Skylight modular lighting options.



The discount has been in the works for some time, and Nanoleaf says that it worked with its manufacturing and supply chain teams over the last two years to reexamine, rework, and reoptimize manufacturing processes, materials, and structures with the goal of cutting costs.

Nanoleaf says that it is able to cut down on costs without compromising product quality or design, and prices have been reduced up to 36 percent.

The base Triangle Smarter Kit, for example, is now $150, down from $200. The kit with 16 triangles is now $300, down from $410, and Skylight pricing now starts at $200, down from $250. Price cuts are applicable to most of the multi-piece kits that Nanoleaf sells, along with expansion packs and bundles.

The updated pricing is available today from the Nanoleaf website, and will be rolling out to retailers like Amazon and Best Buy soon.