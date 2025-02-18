Apps That Didn't Add 'Trader' Contact Info in the EU Removed From App Store

by

Apps that have not complied with the trader requirement in the European Union have been removed from the App Store, Apple informed developers today. The apps that have been removed will not be allowed back in the ‌App Store‌ until trader status is provided and verified by Apple.

app store trader requirement dsa
Disclosing trader status is a requirement of the Digital Services Act (DSA) in the EU. Developers who distribute apps in the European Union need to share information with customers that includes address, phone number, and email address, with that data listed in the EU ‌App Store‌.

Apple warned developers several times that apps without verified trader status would be removed from the ‌App Store‌ on February 17, 2025, and that has now happened. Apple has required new apps and app updates to include trader information for quite some time now, so most apps should have been updated. Trader status information can be added through ‌App Store‌ Connect.

The DSA requires Apple to verify and display contact details for all "traders" who are distributing apps on the ‌App Store‌ in the European Union. Developers who make money from the ‌App Store‌ through an upfront purchase price or through in-app purchases are considered traders, regardless of size.

Independent developers and small companies may not have dedicated business addresses and phone numbers to provide to customers, so some developers have been unhappy with the EU's requirement. Developer contact information will be displayed on the ‌‌App Store‌‌ product page when an app is distributed in any of the 27 territories in the EU.

More information on determining who is a trader and who needs to provide contact details can be found on Apple's website.

Tags: App Store, European Union

Top Rated Comments

skofgar Avatar
skofgar
25 minutes ago at 10:51 am
Yeah. I find this rule too difficult for small developers to implement. Especially having a phone number posted publicly
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
555gallardo Avatar
555gallardo
23 minutes ago at 10:52 am
Hopefully, some developers like those who put every button behind a 30-second ad, will never return.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jozero Avatar
jozero
14 minutes ago at 11:01 am
This is insane. As a small indie developer you are supposed to put your home address and phone number?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
8 minutes ago at 11:08 am

Independent developers and small companies may not have dedicated business addresses and phone numbers to provide to customers, so some developers have been unhappy with the EU's requirement. Developer contact information will be displayed on the ‌App Store‌ product page when an app is distributed in any of the 27 territories in the EU.

Especially having a phone number posted publicly

This is insane. As a small indie developer you are supposed to put your home address and phone number?
While I am no fan of EU regulations, I don't understand the problem. Get a PO Box and a separate phone number as a cost of doing business, simple as that, those are not very expensive at all.

Why should consumers have zero idea who they are doing business with? Devs certainly want all of consumers information!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrono1081 Avatar
chrono1081
7 minutes ago at 11:09 am

Yeah. I find this rule too difficult for small developers to implement. Especially having a phone number posted publicly
Yup. People at the EU didn't think this one through.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrono1081 Avatar
chrono1081
5 minutes ago at 11:11 am

I don't understand the problem, PO Box and a separate phone number as a cost of doing business, simple as that.

Why should consumers have zero idea who they are doing business with? Devs certainly want all of consumers information!
No a PO Box and a separate phone number aren't "cost of doing business". Indie devs are often one person and most apps don't make a lot of money.

Consumers shouldn't get access to someone's phone number and address either, that's just invasive. Not all devs want consumer info (and you can see the ones that do in the privacy label). A website or email address should be enough.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments