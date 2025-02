Powerbeats Pro 2 Now Available at Apple Stores With These Features

Earlier this week, Apple announced and began accepting orders for the Powerbeats Pro 2. Today, the high-performance wireless earbuds began arriving to customers and became available to purchase in person at Apple's retail stores.



Powerbeats Pro 2 feature the same H2 chip from the AirPods Pro 2, enabling Active Noise Cancellation, which is a feature the original Powerbeats Pro lack. Another key feature is heart rate monitoring, with each earbud featuring LED optical sensors that can pulse at over 100 times per second to measure heart rate via blood flow. This feature works with supported fitness apps like the Peloton app and Nike Run Club.

For complete details about the Powerbeats Pro 2, read our coverage of the announcement and watch our hands-on video below.

‌Powerbeats Pro‌ 2 are available to order on Apple's online store , in Electric Orange, Hyper Purple, Jet Black, and Quick Sand color options. In the U.S., pricing is set at $249, which is equal to the price of the AirPods Pro 2 and original Powerbeats Pro.