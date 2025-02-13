Apple Maps Cycling Directions Expanded in UK and Ireland

Apple Maps now has expanded coverage for cycling directions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The expansion, first spotted by a Reddit user, means cyclists can plan a journey on the app from, say, Land's End to John o' Groats, if they're that way inclined.

Cycling directions have been available in the UK and Ireland for a few years, but until now, support didn't cover the whole of the region. Cycling directions in Apple Maps provide specific directions for bike riders with bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly routes that highlight steep inclines, stairs, and other obstacles.

Cycling directions came to ‌Apple Maps‌ in iOS 14, and are available across the United States, Australia, China, France, Germany, and Japan, as well as in select major cities around the world, such as London, Barcelona, and Toronto. Apple maintains a list of all of the areas where cycling directions are available on its website.