Apple Sports App Updated With NASCAR Support Ahead of Daytona 500

Apple today updated its Sports app for the iPhone with NASCAR support, ahead of the Daytona 500 race on Sunday, February 16.



The release notes for version 2.5 of the Apple Sports app:

• Start your engines! NASCAR is now on Apple Sports. Get live race coverage and leaderboard updates, starting with the Daytona 500.

• Spring Training is here. Follow your favorite teams as they get ready for the MLB season.

Launched in February 2024, the Apple Sports app shows scores, stats, standings, upcoming games, and more for a variety of leagues, such as the NFL, MLB, MLS, NBA, NHL, Premier League, and others. The free iPhone app is available in the App Store.