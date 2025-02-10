Apple Ramps Up Hiring for Work on Home Robotics Devices

Apple has been ramping up hiring for its robotics research and engineering teams to help spur the development of home robotics devices, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The company is currently in the early stages of developing a tabletop robot and has its sights set on potentially creating a humanoid model in the future.

The robotics work is being spearheaded by two departments within Apple: the Home Labs hardware engineering group and Kevin Lynch's AI special projects team. These teams originated from Apple's now-defunct self-driving car unit, which was disbanded last February.

Over the past several weeks, Apple has posted numerous job listings for robotics specialists, stating that new hires will have "the opportunity to work with a small team of highly skilled engineers and scientists to bring new experiences to Apple products."

Last month, a team of robotics researchers at Apple published a research paper and accompanying video showcasing a lamp-like robot prototype with lifelike movements. The robot, reminiscent of Pixar's mascot Luxo Jr., demonstrates various interactions with a person, such as responding to weather inquiries, providing lighting for iPhone photography, reminding the person to drink water, and even dancing along to music as a social companion.

While the research paper provided a glimpse into Apple's robotics experimentation, Gurman has previously reported that the company is developing a tabletop robot with an "iPad-like display" attached to a robotic limb. This device, which could launch by 2027, is expected to be primarily controlled with Siri and Apple Intelligence, with the ability to respond to commands like "look at me" during FaceTime video calls.

Gurman believes Apple's tabletop robot is likely to be something closer to a HomePod smart speaker with a screen attached to a robotic limb, and it could turn out to be a higher-end version of Apple's rumored smart home hub, which is expected to launch this year.

