If you missed the Apple Music Halftime Show during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans tonight, or simply want to rewatch it, a video of the full performance is now available for playback on the NFL's official YouTube channel.



We would have embedded the video here, but the NFL is not allowing that right now, so use the direct link to watch it on YouTube.

This year's Apple Music Halftime Show featured hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar. Other stars who appeared on stage alongside Lamar included singer SZA, DJ Mustard, former professional tennis player Serena Williams, and actor Samuel L. Jackson.