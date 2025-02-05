'Stealers' Are an Increasingly Common Mac Malware

macOS stealers are becoming an increasingly common type of malware on the Mac, according to the 2025 State of Malware report that Malwarebytes shared this week.

macos stealer market share
Most Mac malware has historically been VSearch adware or the Genieo browser hijacker, but more malicious malware is on the rise, and 2024 saw a new wave of information stealing malware hit the Mac.

Stealers are designed to locate credit card information, authentication cookies, cryptocurrency, passwords, and other valuable data that criminals can use to make money.

Malicious apps that steal information are typically installed when a Mac user searches for a legitimate software product and then uses a malicious Google or Bing search ad to download an infested replica version of the software they sought. Attackers are able to deliver targeted ads for malicious software based on location, operating system, software, and search terms.

Atomic Stealer (AMOS), an information stealer that surfaced in 2023, is used regularly, and a version of AMOS referred to as Poseidon has becoming increasingly popular with criminals. Poseidon is advertised as being able to steal cryptocurrency from more than 160 wallets as well as passwords from web browsers and select password managers. Poseidon downloads have masqueraded as legitimate Mac apps like the Arc Browser, tricking unsuspecting Mac users into installing the malware.

Malwarebytes warns that macOS stealers like Poseidon allow criminals to access sensitive resources, steal credentials, and create convincing social engineering attacks.

To avoid this kind of attack, it is important to verify where software is being downloaded from, ensuring that it comes from a legitimate developer and not an imitation website.

Top Rated Comments

green_diyos Avatar
green_diyos
34 minutes ago at 04:42 pm
This is why non-nerds should replace their devices when they cease receiving OS version or security updates.

If you're on a Mac that cannot run 2022 macOS 13 Ventura or newer then replace it with any Mac with Apple Silicon.

In 2025 Intel Macs are only suitable for export to poor countries where data security is as valuable as their bank accounts.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FoxyKaye Avatar
FoxyKaye
59 minutes ago at 04:16 pm
This *just* happened to my mom. <facepalm>
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WilliApple Avatar
WilliApple
58 minutes ago at 04:17 pm
Macs dont get virus

(I hope you guys know I am joking)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fathergll Avatar
fathergll
50 minutes ago at 04:26 pm

Macs dont get virus
Correct.

Source; Apple


Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Arislan Avatar
Arislan
26 minutes ago at 04:50 pm
So still a social engineered lack of knowledge attack. Got it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments