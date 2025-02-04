WhatsApp to Soon Let You Schedule Events in Private Chats

by

WhatsApp is working on expanding its group chat event planning feature to private chats, according to new changes found in the latest beta version (via WABetaInfo).

Whatsapp Feature
Currently, WhatsApp allows you to create events from group chats to help organize gatherings and stay connected. Hosted events can be given a name, date, and time, also with a description, location, call link, and end time. Only people in the group chat can be invited.

WhatsApp's plan to bring events to private chats should see all of these event planning features become available in one-on-one conversations. It's another step towards Meta's goal of keeping users in the app for longer, instead of having to switch to calendars or other apps to organize meetings, set reminders, and coordinate appointments.

Notably, Apple is said to be on the verge of launching its own iCloud-based event planning app called "Confetti." The service will reportedly offer users a "new way to invite people to parties, functions, and meetings," compared to the current simplistic way of creating events in Apple's Calendar app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also testing the ability to let users open View Once media on linked devices. Currently, a disappearing image or video can only be viewed on a user account's main registered device, so the change should make the feature more useful for those with more than one device.

On that note, WhatsApp recently released an update for iOS devices to patch a significant privacy vulnerability that affected its "View Once" feature. The bug allowed users to access photos and videos that were meant to disappear after a single viewing. Given the privacy implications, make sure you're running the latest version of the app from the App Store to ensure any View Once media remains ephemeral as intended.

Tag: WhatsApp

Popular Stories

App Store vs EU Feature 2

Apple Says It Doesn't Approve of EU Porn App

Monday February 3, 2025 1:15 pm PST by
Apple does not approve of the "Hot Tub" pornography app that was released for the iPhone in the EU using alternative app distribution, Apple said in a statement to MacRumors. Further, Apple is concerned about the potential user safety risks with a pornography app, and says that it undermines consumer trust in the Apple ecosystem. We are deeply concerned about the safety risks that hardcore...
Read Full Article270 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Horizontal 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday January 28, 2025 11:48 am PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025: More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Read Full Article
apple power beats pro 2

Apple Expected to Announce Powerbeats Pro 2 on February 11 With These New Features

Sunday February 2, 2025 6:15 am PST by
Apple previously teased that Powerbeats Pro 2 would be released in 2025, and now an announcement date has leaked. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said Apple plans to unveil the wireless earbuds on Tuesday, February 11. Powerbeats Pro 2 will be priced at $250 in the U.S., he said. Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused alternative to AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks...
Read Full Article42 comments
applecare apple care banner

AppleCare+ Policy Change Coming to Apple Stores

Sunday February 2, 2025 8:34 am PST by
Starting next week, Apple's retail stores will no longer offer AppleCare+ plans as a one-time purchase, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, he said the stores will only offer AppleCare+ as a subscription. For example, AppleCare+ for the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $9.99 per month, or $199 upfront for two years. The latter option would no longer be available at Apple's stores....
Read Full Article139 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

Apple May Launch New iCloud Invite Tool Codenamed 'Confetti' This Week

Sunday February 2, 2025 6:42 am PST by
As early as this week, Apple plans to introduce a new iCloud-based service for event invites, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said the new service is codenamed "Confetti" within Apple. He said the service will offer users a "new way to invite people to parties, functions, and meetings." He did not say if this functionality would be available through a ...
Read Full Article70 comments
top stories 2025 02 01

Top Stories: iOS 18.3 Released, AirPods News, and More

Saturday February 1, 2025 6:00 am PST by
January has come to a close, with Apple pushing out iOS 18.3 and related software updates in the final week of the month to deliver some refinements for Apple Intelligence, security fixes, and more. We're looking ahead to more substantial updates with iOS 18.4, while we also shared news and rumors about AirPods and the upcoming "iPhone 17 Air," so read on below for all the details! iOS...
Read Full Article5 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: Latest iPhone SE 4 Rumors

Friday January 31, 2025 8:29 am PST by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of the latest rumors about the iPhone SE 4 as it nears launch. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos The fourth-generation iPhone SE is widely rumored to feature an iPhone 14-style all-screen design with a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and USB-C. Images of dummy models showcasing the new design were ...
Read Full Article17 comments

Top Rated Comments

arkitect Avatar
arkitect
16 minutes ago at 02:30 am
That's all very nice and all… but where's the iPad app?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments