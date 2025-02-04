WhatsApp to Soon Let You Schedule Events in Private Chats

WhatsApp is working on expanding its group chat event planning feature to private chats, according to new changes found in the latest beta version (via WABetaInfo).



Currently, WhatsApp allows you to create events from group chats to help organize gatherings and stay connected. Hosted events can be given a name, date, and time, also with a description, location, call link, and end time. Only people in the group chat can be invited.

WhatsApp's plan to bring events to private chats should see all of these event planning features become available in one-on-one conversations. It's another step towards Meta's goal of keeping users in the app for longer, instead of having to switch to calendars or other apps to organize meetings, set reminders, and coordinate appointments.

Notably, Apple is said to be on the verge of launching its own iCloud-based event planning app called "Confetti." The service will reportedly offer users a "new way to invite people to parties, functions, and meetings," compared to the current simplistic way of creating events in Apple's Calendar app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also testing the ability to let users open View Once media on linked devices. Currently, a disappearing image or video can only be viewed on a user account's main registered device, so the change should make the feature more useful for those with more than one device.

On that note, WhatsApp recently released an update for iOS devices to patch a significant privacy vulnerability that affected its "View Once" feature. The bug allowed users to access photos and videos that were meant to disappear after a single viewing. Given the privacy implications, make sure you're running the latest version of the app from the App Store to ensure any View Once media remains ephemeral as intended.