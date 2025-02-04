Opera Air Brings Meditation and Wellness to Web Browsing

Opera has announced Opera Air, a new web browser that integrates mindfulness and wellness features directly into the browsing experience. The browser aims to help users manage stress and maintain focus while navigating the internet.



The Norwegian browser maker has incorporated several science-backed wellness tools into Opera Air, including breathing exercises, meditation sessions, and binaural beats. Users can access these features through two main functions: "Take a Break" and "Boosts."

The "Take a Break" feature offers guided exercises ranging from 3 to 15 minutes, including breathing exercises, meditation, and full body scans. Users can set reminders to take mindful breaks throughout their browsing sessions.



Opera Air's "Boosts" feature takes advantage of binaural beats technology, which plays slightly different frequencies in each ear to influence brainwave activity. Users can choose from various preset options like "Creativity Boost," "Energized Focus," and "Deep Relaxation." The feature also allows customization of volume levels, nature sounds, and background music, with sessions lasting from 15 minutes to unlimited duration.

Opera says the browser is designed to maintain its core functionality while introducing these wellness features in a non-disruptive way. Users can continue browsing or working while using features like the "Focused Calm" boost, which uses Alpha 8Hz beats combined with nature sounds to promote concentration.