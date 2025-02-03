Apple Music Offering Six-Month Trial for Just $2.99 Through February

by

Now through February 27, new and "eligible" subscribers in the U.S. can try out Apple Music for six months for just a single $2.99 payment.

apple music
Beyond first-time subscribers, Apple does not explain who is "eligible" for this offer. If you have subscribed to Apple Music in the past, we recommend heading to the offer page on Apple's website to see if you qualify.

Apple says the offer can be redeemed from the Home tab of the Apple Music app, on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac running the latest software.

After the six-month trial, the subscription will automatically renew at Apple Music's standard price of $10.99 per month until cancelled.

This is the "best offer ever" for Apple Music, according to Apple.

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Kendrick Lamar
Apple Music is the official sponsor of the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, featuring hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar. In the Apple Music app, there is a variety of content related to Lamar's upcoming performance at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Lamar is also a featured artist in Apple Fitness+ right now, and Apple News has launched a dedicated hub for Super Bowl LIX coverage.

