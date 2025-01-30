Windows 11 Now Lets You Access Your iPhone from the Start Menu

Microsoft has announced an update to Windows 11 that allows iPhone users to access their devices directly from the Start menu, bringing feature parity with its existing Android phone integration.



The new functionality lets you view your device's battery status, cellular connectivity, and recent activities without leaving the Windows environment. You can also access messages, calls, and file sharing capabilities directly from the Start menu interface.

Setting up the integration is straightforward. Just open the Start menu and select "iPhone" from the right-side pane, then follow the on-screen instructions to establish the connection between your iPhone and PC.

The feature is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders in both Dev and Beta channels. To access the new functionality, you must be running Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 4805 or higher in the Beta Channel, or Build 26120.3000 or higher in the Dev Channel. Additional requirements include Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or higher and a PC with Bluetooth LE capability.

Note that not all Windows 11 users will have immediate access to the feature. Microsoft says the integration is not supported on PCs running Windows 11 Pro Education or Education SKUs.