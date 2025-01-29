OpenAI Alleges DeepSeek Used Its Models for AI Training

OpenAI says it has uncovered evidence that Chinese AI startup DeepSeek used its proprietary models to train a competing open-source model, potentially violating the company's terms of service.

The discovery centers around a technique called "distillation," where developers use outputs from larger AI models to train smaller ones. The practice is common in AI development, but OpenAI claims DeepSeek crossed a line by using it to build a rival model.

"The issue is when you take it out of the platform and are doing it to create your own model for your own purposes," a source close to OpenAI told the Financial Times.

DeepSeek's R1 reasoning model has attracted widespread attention in the tech industry for achieving comparable results to leading US models at a remarkably low cost. The company claims it spent just $5.6 million on development, which is a fraction of what companies like OpenAI and Google typically invest. The app this week reached the number one position on Apple's App Store free charts in multiple countries, including the US.

Asked about OpenAI's allegations in an interview with Fox News, White House AI czar David Sacks didn't mince his words.

"There's substantial evidence that what DeepSeek did here is they distilled knowledge out of OpenAI models, and I don't think OpenAI is very happy about this," he said.

The controversy has already had market implications. Nvidia saw its shares drop 17% on Monday, wiping a one-day record $589 billion off its market value, as investors questioned whether expensive AI hardware investments might be unnecessary if companies can achieve similar results with fewer resources.

According to Bloomberg, OpenAI and Microsoft reportedly investigated and blocked accounts in August for suspected terms of service violations, and they now believe these accounts were associated with DeepSeek. Both companies have declined to provide specific details about their evidence.

zilchfox
zilchfox
44 minutes ago at 04:32 am
OpenAI: “How dare, we trained our AI models on the internet without permission from anyone first!”

Forgive me for playing the world’s smallest violin.
madmin
madmin
45 minutes ago at 04:31 am
There's never been much honour between thieves
Dr McKay
Dr McKay
40 minutes ago at 04:36 am
After OpenAI trained on all that copyrighted material then gave a half hearted "We're sorry we got caught, it was totally an error guys!"

Let me grab my smallest violin.

Let me grab my smallest violin.
WarmWinterHat
WarmWinterHat
34 minutes ago at 04:41 am

They'll get away with it. It's China, Jake.
As they should, OpenAI is getting away with ripping off material from anywhere and everywhere they want, with or without the owners permission.
TechnoMonk
TechnoMonk
33 minutes ago at 04:42 am
I have no sympathy for closed AI. There is nothing open about it, after getting hundreds of millions in spirit of being open. Deepseek is a game changer.

Open AI: we can train on data from internet, but others can't.
Open AI: we can train on data from internet, but others can’t.
[AUT] Thomas
[AUT] Thomas
34 minutes ago at 04:42 am
OpenAI should please enlighten us how they trained their model and how they treat copyrighted material.
A lot of smaller websites will lose visitors because OpenAI and others crawled them and serve the answer directly.

Unfortunately for the AI companies, they are on extremely thin ice and in a glass house. OpenAI, better sit still and ****...
