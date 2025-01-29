Apple Pay Gains Support for Citi Monthly Payment Plans
Apple Pay now supports Citi Flex Pay, allowing U.S. Citi credit card holders to pay for Apple Pay purchases over time with the Flex Pay option.
Citi Flex Pay is available for Apple Pay purchases over $75. The default payback period is three months, but there are longer payback durations available with a monthly fee. Flex Pay can be used when making purchases on websites or in apps.
To use Citi Flex Pay, an eligible Citi credit card needs to be added to Apple Pay. When making a purchase, select the Citi credit card and then tap on "Pay Later." From there, select a Citi Flex Pay option.
Apple previously had its own buy now, pay later service called Apple Pay Later, but it was discontinued last year. Apple now partners with third-party providers for pay over time options. Apple's other U.S. partners include Affirm, Klarna, and Synchrony.
