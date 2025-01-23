Apple Pressed by India to Pre-Install Government Apps on iPhones

Apple and other smartphone makers are being pressed by India to pre-install government-developed apps on devices before sale, echoing a similar 2021 demand from Russia that Apple ultimately complied with.



The request came during a meeting last month where government officials outlined plans for expanding access to state digital services, according to Bloomberg.

The initiative would require manufacturers to include the government's GOV.in app store and related apps on smartphones sold in India. When Apple faced similar requirements in Russia, the company agreed to show users a prompt during device setup to install government-approved apps.

The move was a rare exception to Apple's strict control over pre-installed software, coming some years before a barrage of regulatory demands from the likes of the EU that have since forced Apple to open up its platforms.

Both Apple and Google are showing resistance to India's proposal, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by the media outlet. Google, whose Android operating system powers more than 90% of India's roughly 700 million smartphones, is actively pushing back against the initiative.

During the discussions, government officials explored implementing policy mandates or legal measures to ensure compliance. Beyond pre-installation, they also requested that their apps be available for download outside the company's app stores from third-party sources without triggering "untrusted source" warnings.

The push comes as India seeks greater regulatory control over global tech companies. The situation is particularly complex given India's growing importance to both companies. Apple has significantly expanded iPhone production in India, which now accounts for more than 14% of global output, while Google has plans for major investments in smartphone assembly in the country.