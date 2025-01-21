macOS Sequoia 15.3 Launching Soon: Here Are the Release Notes

Apple today seeded out the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.3 update, and provided there are no underlying bugs discovered, the RC is the version of macOS that will be released to the public in the near future.



With the RC, Apple provided the release notes for ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.3, so if you want to know exactly what's coming, here are the details.



This update introduces Genmoji, powered by Apple Intelligence, and also includes other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

- Genmoji creation in Messages and other apps

- Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you click the equals sign again

- Easily manage settings for notification summaries from the Lock Screen (Mac with Apple silicon)

- Updated style for summarized notifications better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicized text as well as the glyph (Mac with Apple silicon)

- Notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps are temporarily unavailable, and users who opt-in will see them again when the feature becomes available (Mac with Apple silicon)

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/100100

With the exception of Genmoji, a feature that was already available in iOS and iPadOS, these release notes also pertain to iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3.

We're expecting ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.3, iOS 18.3, and iPadOS 18.3 to see a public launch next week.