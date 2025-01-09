ESR Launches $30 Apple Pencil Alternative With Find My

Accessory maker ESR this week introduced the Geo Digital Pencil, a low-cost Apple Pencil alternative that has support for Apple's Find My functionality.



Priced at $30, the Geo Digital Pencil connects to an iPad with Bluetooth, and it supports writing, drawing, sketching, and more much like the ‌Apple Pencil‌. The Geo Digital Pencil connects to an ‌iPad‌ using a magnetic attachment to keep it from being lost, but charging is done using a USB-C charger.

Supported features include tilt sensitivity and shortcuts, but pressure sensitivity, ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover, and other ‌Apple Pencil‌ exclusive features are not available.

‌Find My‌ integration allows the Geo Digital Pencil to be located using the Items tab in the ‌Find My‌ app on any Apple device, with options for playing a sound, marking an item as lost, and seeing the last known location of the pencil when Bluetooth is unavailable.

ESR says the Geo Digital Pencil is compatible with all 11-inch iPad Pro models, the third-generation iPad Air and later, the third-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and later, the iPad mini 5 and later, and the ‌iPad‌ 6 and later. It is available for purchase from Amazon, and it is priced at $30.



ESR has also introduced a case designed for the iPhone 16 models with Camera Control button and the MagMouse, a mouse with a built-in USB-C cable that can attach magnetically to an ‌iPad‌ or Mac for storage purposes.