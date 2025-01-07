Apple's WWDC 2025 Swift Student Challenge Starts on February 3
The 2025 Swift Student Challenge that's taking place ahead of WWDC is set to begin on Monday, February 3, Apple announced today on its developer website.
With the Swift Student Challenge, students from around the world can showcase their coding skills and creativity by developing app concepts using Swift Playgrounds or Xcode. The contest also provides students with the chance to learn real-world skills that can be used in their future careers.
Apple plans to host an online session that will provide students and educators with more information on participating in the Swift Student Challenge. The session will explore the elements of great apps with an Apple engineer, provide tips from a former Challenge winner, and offer inspiration for app playgrounds. Apple has also updated Develop in Swift Tutorials to help students learn the foundations of coding.
Apple said it will select 350 winners based on "innovation, creativity, social impact, or inclusivity." 50 of the winners will be invited to spend three days at Apple Park in Cupertino, California this summer. The trip generally coincides with Apple's annual WWDC event, which is often held in June.
Back in October, Apple gave students a heads up that the Swift Student Challenge would take place in February, but exact dates weren't provided at the time. Submissions will open on February 3, 2025, and will remain open for a three-week period.
