Apple Fitness+ Progressive Strength Training Program Now Available
Apple Fitness+ introduced new workout programs today. The previously announced lineup of content includes a new progressive strength training program designed to take the guesswork out of putting together the perfect routine, along with a conditioning program for pickleball.
Apple describes the new strength training course in its press release as follows:
Fitness+ unveils an all-new progressive strength program that guides users through the process of building and maintaining strength, with a focus on efficiency. The three-week guided program targets every major muscle group with 12 30-minute workouts: Progressive Overload (Week One), Time Under Tension (Week Two), and Dynamic Power (Week Three). Designed for results and repeatability, this foundational fitness routine is one that users can return to, adjusting weights as they grow stronger.
Alongside strength training, Apple has also introduced a new pickleball program designed to improve strength, endurance, and agility, as well as new workshop-style sessions called Yoga Peak Poses, which spotlight a single pose to help users build confidence and skill. There's also a new Introduction to Breath Meditation program. (Note that Breath is now a meditation theme in Fitness+, joining Calm, Sleep, and Sound.)
The new content is available to Apple Fitness+ subscribers from today on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Also starting Monday, Strava users can now share a Fitness+ workout directly to the Strava app, which will display rich details such as episode image and number, trainer name, and metrics to show to their Strava community.
