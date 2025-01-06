Get $70 Off Apple's 10th Gen iPad at Amazon, Starting at $279

Amazon this week has a huge collection 10th generation iPads on sale, with the sole exception of a few colors of the cellular models not being discounted. These deals have been automatically applied and do not require an on-page coupon to be clipped.

Prices start at $279.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet for $429.00, down from $499.00. These $70 discounts are solid second-best prices on the iPad and all four colors are available on sale for each model.

If you're shopping for cellular models, Amazon has the 64GB cellular iPad for $429.00 and the 256GB cellular iPad for $579.00. These are also $70 discounts, but this time they're all-time low prices on the iPad. If you prefer shopping at Best Buy, you'll find many of these prices on the iPad are being matched at the retailer this week.

