'Ice Dive' Apple Vision Pro Immersive Video Now Available

Apple Vision Pro users can watch a new episode of the "Adventure" series starting today, delving into a freezing underwater dive in the Arctic with athlete Ant Williams.



The Ice Dive episode follows Williams as he attempts to shatter the world record for swimming the longest distance under ice with just one breath.

Ice Dive is the third episode in the Adventure series on the Vision Pro headset. The first Adventure episode, Highlining, was one of the first immersive videos that Apple made available when the Vision Pro launched. Parkour, another episode, launched earlier this year.

Apple has been working to bring more 3D videos to the Vision Pro over the last few months. There have been new dinosaur-focused Prehistoric Planet episodes, a new Boundless series exploring extraordinary places, a short film called Submerged, and more music-related content.