Get the AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99 Plus More Apple Accessory Deals With Christmas Delivery

Amazon still has quite a few last minute Apple gift ideas that can be delivered before Christmas, including AirTag, MagSafe Chargers, iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, and more.

AirTag

Amazon is discounting Apple's AirTag 4-Pack to $72.99 this week, down from $99.00. This is just about $3 higher when compared to the all-time low price and it's still a great deal on the accessory, with guaranteed Christmas delivery.

Accessories

We're tracking a collection of great gift ideas at Amazon this week, all of which can be delivered in time for Christmas. First is the Eufy SmartTrack Card with Find My support for $16.88, down from $19.99. Satechi's 6-Port Charging Station and Twelve South's HiRise 3 Deluxe are both great for anyone who wants to upgrade their desk set-up, and both are available for record low prices.

iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

Moving to the new 2024 Magic Keyboard, you can get the 11-inch model in Black for $249.99, down from $299.00. This is an all-time low price on the accessory and it can still be delivered in time for Christmas on Amazon.

MagSafe Charger

Amazon has a few deals on Apple's new lineup of MagSafe Chargers this week. You can get the 1-meter model for $29.99 and 2-meter model for $34.99, both representing solid second-best prices on the accessory.

The new MagSafe Chargers provide overall faster charging speeds with compatible iPhone models. When paired with a 30W power adapter, iPhone 16 models can charge at up to 25W wirelessly over MagSafe, which is 10W faster than a regular non-MagSafe Qi2 wireless charger.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.