SearchGPT Rolling Out to All OpenAI Users Starting Today
The dedicated ChatGPT search engine that OpenAI developed is rolling out to all users starting today, OpenAI announced as part of its 12 days of OpenAI event.
SearchGPT was added to ChatGPT in late October, providing improved AI-based searches right from the ChatGPT app and web interface. According to OpenAI, SearchGPT is able to search the web in a "much better way than before," providing links to relevant web sources along with contextual information and support for follow-up questions.
When it first debuted, SearchGPT was limited to those who subscribed to ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Teams, but it will now also be coming to free users.
During today's announcement, OpenAI said that its AI search has been improved over the last few months, making it faster and better on mobile. There's also a new option to search as you converse with ChatGPT, and to make ChatGPT Search the default engine for browsers like Chrome.
OpenAI is bringing search to logged in ChatGPT users, so it will be available globally on all platforms that support ChatGPT.
