UGREEN Takes Up to 40% Off Uno Chargers and More in Amazon Sale
UGREEN has launched a big holiday sale on its Amazon storefront, with savings on USB-C wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, and more. This sale includes discounts on UGREEN's popular Uno line of robotic chargers, which make great holiday gifts.
The highlight is UGREEN's 100W 4-Port USB-C Charger, priced at $47.99, down from $59.99. We reviewed this entire line of chargers earlier this month, so if you want to find out more about how they work and what they look like, be sure to check out that review.
Uno Chargers
- 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $32.49, down from $49.99
- 5,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank with Stand - $33.74, down from $44.99
- 10,000 mAh Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable - $37.49, down from $49.99
- 100W 4-Port USB-C Charger - $47.99, down from $59.99
Wall Chargers
- 35W 2-Port USB-C Charger - $15.99, down from $19.99
- 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $25.19, down from $39.99
- 100W 4-Port USB-C Charger - $38.99, down from $54.99
- 160W 4-Port USB-C Charger - $79.99, down from $99.99
Portable Batteries
- 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank with Stand - $29.99, down from $49.99
- MagSafe Portable Charger - $39.99, down from $59.99
- 12,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Display - $39.99, down from $49.99
- 25,000 mAh Portable Battery - $65.99 with on-page coupon, down from $99.99
- 25,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Display - $89.99, down from $129.99
Wireless Chargers
- MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station - $23.99, down from $39.99
- MagFlow Magnetic Foldable Charging Station - $27.99, down from $39.99
- MagSafe Charger Stand - $82.49, down from $109.99
