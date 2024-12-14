UGREEN Takes Up to 40% Off Uno Chargers and More in Amazon Sale

UGREEN has launched a big holiday sale on its Amazon storefront, with savings on USB-C wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, and more. This sale includes discounts on UGREEN's popular Uno line of robotic chargers, which make great holiday gifts.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The highlight is UGREEN's 100W 4-Port USB-C Charger, priced at $47.99, down from $59.99. We reviewed this entire line of chargers earlier this month, so if you want to find out more about how they work and what they look like, be sure to check out that review.

Uno Chargers

Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Wireless Chargers

