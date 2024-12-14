iMac Pro Launched Seven Years Ago Today

by

Apple's iMac Pro launched seven years ago today, offering a high-end all-in-one desktop machine to bridge the gap between new Mac Pro models.

imac pro apple newsroom
In April 2017, Apple uncharacteristically apologised for its approach to the Mac in recent years and pre-announced it was working on a "completely rethought" ‌Mac Pro‌ with a modular design, a new pro-level ‌iMac‌, and a new high-end external display. At WWDC that year, Apple unveiled the ‌iMac‌ Pro, after years of rumors about a "Pro" ‌iMac‌. The ‌iMac‌ Pro sought to placate many of Apple's discontented professional Mac users, coming around four years after the launch of the controversial "trashcan" ‌Mac Pro‌, but two years before the current ‌Mac Pro‌ design, which returned to a modular tower design.

Apple presented the ‌iMac‌ Pro as "the most powerful Mac ever made." It featured 8-, 10-, 14-, or 18-core Intel Xeon processor options, a 5K display, AMD Vega graphics, ECC memory, and 10 Gigabit Ethernet, with a starting price of $4,999. It was also the first Mac to contain a custom T2 chip, as well as the first desktop Mac to be available in Space Gray. While it did not have a slot to easily access the memory like the 27-inch ‌iMac‌, the processor, memory, and storage were not soldered in place and could easily be removed if the display was disassembled.

In March 2021, Apple announced that it was discontinuing the ‌iMac‌ Pro. By that time, the machine had been surpassed by the 2019 ‌Mac Pro‌, a significant final update for the 27-inch ‌iMac‌, and the first Apple silicon Macs. The ‌iMac‌ Pro's position in Apple's product lineup is now effectively held by the Mac Studio and the Studio Display.

Yet after the launch of the 24-inch Apple silicon ‌iMac‌ in April 2021 and the discontinuation of the 27-inch ‌iMac‌ in March 2022, interest in an ‌iMac‌ Pro with a larger display has increased. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believed that Apple was still "working on a larger-screened ‌iMac‌ aimed at the professional market," a rumor supported by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as of 2022. Yet other reports claimed Apple has no plans to release a new high-end ‌iMac‌ at all.

Rumors suggest that a larger-screened ‌iMac‌ that could be positioned as an ‌iMac‌ Pro will launch in 2025. In July 2024, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple is still exploring a larger ‌iMac‌, but it is unclear when it could be released. See our full guide for more information.

Tag: 2025 iMac Pro Guide
Related Forum: iMac

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18

Apple Announces iOS 18.2 Launching Today With These New Features

Wednesday December 11, 2024 5:23 am PST by
Apple has announced that iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 will be released today following more than six weeks of beta testing. For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models, the update introduces additional Apple Intelligence features, including Genmoji for creating custom emoji, Image Playground and Image Wand for generating images, and ChatGPT integration for Siri. There is also ...
Read Full Article57 comments
iphone 17 pro concept render cameras

Major iPhone 17 Pro Redesign Backed by Supply Chain Info, Claims Leaker

Thursday December 12, 2024 4:36 am PST by
Next year's iPhone 17 Pro models will reportedly feature a major redesign, specifically centering around changes to the rear camera module, and now new supply chain information appears to confirm the striking change, according to a Chinese leaker. iPhone 17 Pro concept render Late last month, The Information's Wayne Ma claimed that the rear of the ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro...
Read Full Article163 comments
m4 mac mini hands on

Cloud-Based M4 and M4 Pro Mac Mini Models Now Available

Wednesday December 11, 2024 7:34 am PST by
Developers now have access to cloud-based M4 and M4 Pro Mac mini units via MacWeb, a Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud services. The company has launched three configurations of the new Mac mini, powered by Apple's M4 and M4 Pro chips. Developers and IT teams can rent these machines for tasks ranging from basic development to advanced artificial intelligence modeling, providing an...
Read Full Article23 comments
macOS Sequoia Night Feature

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.2 With New Apple Intelligence Features

Wednesday December 11, 2024 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.2, the second update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that was released in September. macOS Sequoia 15.2 comes over a month after the release of macOS Sequoia 15.1. Mac users can download the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. macOS Sequoia 15.2 adds Image Playground, an app that lets you create...
Read Full Article166 comments
apple tv purple

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Launching in 2025

Thursday December 12, 2024 10:39 am PST by
Apple plans to refresh both the Apple TV and the HomePod mini in 2025 as part of a major push into refreshing its smart home product offerings, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a report on an upcoming Apple-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip, Gurman says that the chip will be introduced in a new Apple TV and HomePod mini that are "scheduled" for 2025. While there is no exact timeline...
Read Full Article129 comments
macbook air m2 13 inch

macOS Sequoia 15.2 Confirms New M4 MacBook Air Models Are Coming

Wednesday December 11, 2024 10:54 am PST by
Apple today made a mistake with its macOS Sequoia 15.2 update, releasing the software for two Macs that have yet to be launched. There is a software file for "Mac16,12" and "Mac16,13," which are upcoming MacBook Air models. The leaked software references the "MacBook Air (13-inch, M4, 2025)" and the "MacBook Air (15-inch, M4, 2025)," confirming that new M4 MacBook Air models are in...
Read Full Article76 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 With Genmoji, Image Playground, Siri ChatGPT and More

Wednesday December 11, 2024 10:03 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2, the second major updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates that came out in September. The new updates come over a month after Apple released iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General >...
Read Full Article182 comments