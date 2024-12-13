WhatsApp Rolls Out Calling Updates for Desktop and Mobile

WhatsApp has announced some improvements to its calling features across desktop and mobile platforms ahead of the holiday season, such as the ability to choose participants from group chats, use new effects on calls, and take advantage of higher resolution video.



The ability to select specific participants when initiating a call from a group chat aims to let users avoid disturbing the entire group, and could be helpful for coordinating surprise events or private discussions within larger group contexts.

The update also brings ten new video effects to make calls more fun and engaging, ranging from playful puppy ear filters to underwater themes and karaoke microphone effects.

In addition, WhatsApp says desktop users will benefit from a reorganized calls interface that should streamline the process of starting calls, creating call links, or dialing numbers directly from the desktop app. Lastly, the Meta-owned company has also enhanced video call quality across both one-on-one and group calls, regardless of whether users are connecting from desktop or mobile devices.