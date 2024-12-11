Apple Vision Pro Named 2024 'Innovation of the Year'

Apple's Vision Pro headset has been named 2024's innovation of the year by Popular Science.



Popular Science's annual list of the 50 greatest innovations celebrates groundbreaking achievements in science and technology, and this year, Apple's Vision Pro earned the top spot. According to Popular Science, the device represents a pivotal moment in AR innovation, providing a glimpse of the future of immersive computing.

The Vision Pro boasts a 23-million-pixel display system, delivering over 4K resolution to each eye. External cameras on the headset capture a live feed of the user's surroundings, blending the digital and physical worlds in real-time. The absence of traditional controllers or physical buttons further distinguishes the Vision Pro from its competitors, as users interact with its interface using hand gestures, eye tracking, and voice commands. Popular Science noted that these features make it "something different, important, and honestly pretty amazing."

The publication acknowledged some of the headset's hurdles, including its "massive $3,500 price tag," but emphasized its potential to drive future innovation in the AR space:

While AR headsets have existed before, this one gets our award because of how much potential it shows. It's part of Apple's overall hardware plan. The new iPhone cameras have a specific arrangement to shoot spatial video for consumption in AR. Familiar apps can offer augmented experiences specifically meant for headsets. We expect the next version of the hardware will skip the creepy image of your eyes that shows up on the exterior screen. Still, we're curious to see what Apple does next, because a consumer-friendly price on an experience like this could be a true game changer.

Other innovations highlighted by Popular Science this year include the Oura Ring 4, Sony A9 III mirrorless camera, Boox Palma e-ink smartphone, and LG Signature OLED T TV. See the full list for more information.