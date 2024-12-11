Microsoft Teams for iPad Now Includes External Camera Support

Microsoft has announced that Teams for iPad now supports external cameras, allowing users with older devices to hook up better-quality webcams during Teams calls.



With iPadOS 17, Apple added support for connecting external cameras to iPads with a USB-C port, and Microsoft has just got around to leveraging the feature for users who want to benefit from higher resolution, better dynamic range, and the ability to adjust angles when videoconferencing.

Thanks to Microsoft's implementation, connecting a camera for use in Teams couldn't be simpler. Plug your external camera into your iPad's USB-C port either before or during your Teams meeting, and the app will automatically select it for use on the call. To switch back to your iPad's built-in camera, simply disconnect the external one.

The plug and play simplicity of the support does mean that there are currently no native or Teams controls to manually switch between your iPad's internal camera and an external one. For now at least, Teams will default to the connected external camera whenever one is plugged in.

Microsoft says most webcams that work over a USB-C connection are supported, so finding a compatible model shouldn't be an issue.