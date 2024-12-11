Apple Releases watchOS 11.2

by

Apple today released watchOS 11.2, the second major update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.2 comes more than a month after Apple released watchOS 11.1. watchOS 11.2 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2.

watchOS 11 Thumb 2 1
watchOS 11.2 can be downloaded on an iPhone running iOS 18.2 by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

According to Apple's release notes, watchOS 11.2 lets you pause video that you're recording on the ‌iPhone‌ using the Camera Remote app on Apple Watch. Apple's full notes are below.

This update includes improvements for your Apple Watch, including:

- Tides app expands map support for tidal conditions and coastal locations in China
- Camera Remote app can pause recording of iPhone video

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/100100

More of the features available in watchOS 11 can be found in our watchOS 11 roundup.

Related Roundup: watchOS 11
Related Forum: Apple Watch

