Tap to Pay on iPhone Launches in Chile

Apple today launched Tap to Pay on iPhone in Chile, which means independent sellers, small businesses, and other merchants in the country can use an ‌iPhone‌ as a contactless payment terminal.



With Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌, an ‌iPhone‌ is able to accept payment using Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets using NFC technology. Transactions are encrypted and Apple does not have information about what is purchased or the person that made the purchase.

On the customer end, using Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ works like any standard ‌Apple Pay‌ transaction. Sellers open up an app on an ‌iPhone‌ XS or later, register a sale, and present an ‌iPhone‌ to the buyer, who can then use a contactless payment method to complete the transaction.

In Chile, SumUp is supporting the Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ feature for merchants. SumUp is known for its iPhone-connected card reader, and the Tap to Pay feature uses the same infrastructure, but without the need for additional hardware.

Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ launched in February 2022 in the United States, and since then, Apple has been working to expand it to additional countries. The feature is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, Taiwan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.