Apple Releases First Firmware Update for Beats Pill
Apple today released a firmware update for the Beats Pill, marking the first new software the speaker has received since its June 2024 launch. The firmware has a build number of 2C336, up from the 2C289 firmware the Beats Pill shipped with. Users will see version 2.2 in the Settings app when the device is connected to an iPhone or Mac.
We don't know what's included in the new firmware, and Apple does not typically provide information about Beats firmware updates.
Apple introduced the Beats Pill earlier this year after discontinuing the prior Beats Pill+ back in 2022. The new model is priced at $150 and it features an all-new speaker system, a removable lanyard, USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity, IP67 water resistance, and a 24-hour battery life.
The Beats Pill is designed to work seamlessly with both Android and Apple devices, and it supports both Find My and Find My Device for tracking purposes.
Firmware updates for the Beats Pill are delivered over-the-air. Firmware will be installed while the Beats Pill is charging and in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi. On Android devices, users need to download the Beats app for Android and connect the Android device to a power outlet to initiate a firmware update.
