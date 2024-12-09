Get Apple's 10th Gen iPad for $279.00 at Amazon ($70 Off)

Amazon has Apple's 10th generation iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $279.00 in three colors, down from $349.00. Stock has begun dwindling on Amazon for some colors, with delivery estimates starting to creep closer to Christmas day.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although this is not an all-time low price on the iPad, it's a solid second-best price and it may be your last opportunity to get any discount on the tablet with a guaranteed Christmas Day delivery from Amazon. You'll also find the 256GB Wi-Fi model on sale for $70 off.

This iPad features Apple's A14 Bionic processor, a 10.9-inch display, 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 12-megapixel rear camera, and Touch ID. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.