visionOS 2.2 Adds Support for Watching Five Sports Games at Once With Multiview

With the visionOS 2.2 update that's set to come out next week, Apple is introducing the promised Multiview feature that will let sports fans watch up to five games at once.



The Multiview feature for the Vision Pro works with MLS and MLB games, but other sports like football and hockey are not supported at this time. Apple offers MLS and MLB games through the Apple TV+ subscription service because it has partnerships with those leagues.

The update adds SharePlay integration so that Vision Pro wearers can view live sporting events together, including multiple games at the same time.

Along with the new Multiview and SharePlay features, visionOS 2.2 introduces two new Mac Virtual Display aspect ratios, including 21:9 (wide) and 32:9 (ultrawide), which Apple says is equivalent to two 5K monitors side by side.

Other new features include the option to route audio from the Mac to the Vision Pro and support for viewing spatial photos and videos that are embedded on web pages.

visionOS 2.2 is expected to launch on Monday, December 9.