Aloha Browser Update Promises End to Endless Cookie Prompts

Privacy-focused Aloha Browser has announced a new Cookie Consent Management feature that aims to eliminate repetitive cookie permission pop-ups while maintaining user privacy controls.



Released today for its iOS app, the new feature allows people to set their cookie preferences once at the browser level rather than responding to prompts on every website.

The new system is designed to address the common frustration with cookie consent banners, which studies show approximately 70% of users either ignore or dismiss without reading. But instead of simply blocking pop-ups, Aloha says its solution actively communicates user preferences to websites through a standardized API.



"How the industry manages cookie consent is backward and has actually backfired," said Andrew Frost Moroz, Founder of Aloha Browser. "It's time to give users the ability to manage their privacy preferences across the web without being constantly interrupted by cookie pop-ups."

The feature offers several preference options, including allowing or rejecting all cookies, creating custom settings for different cookie categories, or setting specific preferences for individual websites. Aloha says these choices are stored securely in the browser and automatically applied across all sites visited.

The company presented its new approach to cookie management at the W3C's TPAC 2024 conference, where it reportedly received industry support. Aloha Browser can be found on the App Store [Direct Link], and includes a built-in VPN, ad blocker, privacy reporting, background audio playing support, advanced file management options, and more.