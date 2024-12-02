Beats Debuts (PRODUCT)RED Solo 4 Headphones, But You Won't Be Able to Buy Them
Alongside Apple's annual Apple Pay donation campaign supporting The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria that's currently underway around World AIDS Day, the company has historically offered a selection of its products under the related (RED) brand.
While we recently noted that Apple has been scaling back its (PRODUCT)RED portfolio over the past few years, the company's Beats brand yesterday announced a collaboration with British Nigerian designer Yinka Ilori for (BEATS)RED Beats Solo 4 headphones with a limited-edition packaging design.
Unfortunately, there's a catch, which is that these new (BEATS)RED headphones aren't available for sale as they are a custom product to help create awareness around World AIDS Day and the (RED) campaign.
According to Women's Wear Daily
, Beats notes that the packaging design is a tribute to "resilience, community and hope," that "blend[s] traditional African aesthetics with contemporary design." Ilori says his design celebrates "the collective effort of nurturing" and was inspired by "the metaphorical sense of planting seeds and watching them grow into something beautiful."
