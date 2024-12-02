Beats Debuts (PRODUCT)RED Solo 4 Headphones, But You Won't Be Able to Buy Them

Alongside Apple's annual Apple Pay donation campaign supporting The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria that's currently underway around World AIDS Day, the company has historically offered a selection of its products under the related (RED) brand.



While we recently noted that Apple has been scaling back its (PRODUCT)RED portfolio over the past few years, the company's Beats brand yesterday announced a collaboration with British Nigerian designer Yinka Ilori for (BEATS)RED Beats Solo 4 headphones with a limited-edition packaging design.

Unfortunately, there's a catch, which is that these new (BEATS)RED headphones aren't available for sale as they are a custom product to help create awareness around World AIDS Day and the (RED) campaign.

To mark our long partnership with (RED) and continue supporting their mission, we created these custom Beats Solo 4 headphones. As part of the collaboration, artist and designer @YinkaIlori_ brings his bold and kaleidoscopic approach to exclusive special-edition packaging. pic.twitter.com/dhJnqTNgai — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) December 1, 2024