AirPods Pro 2 Get Massive $95 Discount for Black Friday, Available For Just $154

Black Friday deals keep rolling in, and today we're tracking a new record low price on the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) on Amazon. You can get these headphones for $154.00, down from $249.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Before Black Friday 2024, these were typically priced around $189.99 on sale, so today's price is a massive discount on the AirPods Pro 2. The AirPods Pro 2 were updated in 2023 with USB-C, and also feature Active Noise Cancellation, Apple's H2 chip, and Spatial Audio.

