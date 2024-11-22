iFixit Shares M4 MacBook Pro Teardown

Repair site iFixit today shared a teardown video of the M4 Pro MacBook Pro, giving us a look inside of the machine. Apple didn't make any external design changes to the ‌MacBook Pro‌ models, but iFixit was hopeful for repairability improvements.

Unfortunately, the M4 Pro ‌MacBook Pro‌ that iFixit took apart was almost identical to the M3 ‌MacBook Pro‌, which means Apple kept almost the same internal design as well.

The M4 Pro ‌MacBook Pro‌ has a larger heatsink than the M3 ‌MacBook Pro‌ for improved heat dissipation, but the battery build and size are the same. Removing the battery still requires removing the trackpad because the battery's adhesive tabs are under the trackpad hardware. Getting to the logic board is "incredibly complex and tedious" due to all the screws and the cables that are in the way.

Overall, repairing and replacing parts in the ‌MacBook Pro‌ has not changed. Apple provides repair information, parts details, tools, and guides on its website.