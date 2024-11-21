Amazon Discounts USB-C AirPods Max to $499.99 for Black Friday

Amazon today has the USB-C AirPods Max on sale for $499.99 in four colors, down from $549.00. This early Black Friday deal is a solid price on the 2024 headphones, and only a few dollars different when compared with the previous record low price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Colors available on sale include Blue, Midnight, Orange, and Starlight. Most models can be delivered as soon as tomorrow for Prime members, or by Tuesday, November 26 for everyone else. You also won't need to clip any coupons for this sale as the deal has been applied automatically.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.