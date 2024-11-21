Anker Kicks Off Massive Black Friday Sale With Up to 50% Off Sitewide, Free Gifts With Purchase, Mystery Boxes, and More

Anker today kicked off its big Black Friday sale, which is set to run through December 9. This sale includes notable discounts on portable chargers, USB-C hubs, cables, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are a few bonus offers during this event as well, including free gifts with orders over certain spending thresholds. If you spend $89 or more, you'll get a cable worth $11.99; if you spend $129 or more, you'll get a battery worth $25.99; and if you spend $169 or more, you'll get a wireless accessory worth $39.99.

Anker has also brought back its popular mystery box surprises this year. The mystery boxes are available in tiers: if you buy the $29.99 box, you'll have a chance to get a piece of gear worth $39.99 - $199.99. There's also a $49.99 box and a $79.99 box, with increasingly higher-priced products available in each.

Finally, it's worth noting that MacRumors readers can still get 20 percent off Anker accessories through the end of the year. Anker's current Black Friday event beats this discount most of the time, but if you find a product not on sale it will be worth entering our code at checkout.

In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code akmacrumors20ch at checkout to see the discount. Our exclusive 20 percent off code works on most accessories sitewide, including Anker's new line of MagSafe-compatible products. Our code does not stack with any existing offers, including the Black Friday deals.



Prime Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Power Banks

Accessories

MagGo USB-C Adapter - $22.99, down from $34.99

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.