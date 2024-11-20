Uber Adding Home Screen Widget on iPhone, UberXXL Option, and More

Uber today announced that it will be releasing a Home Screen widget for the iPhone today, allowing users to request a ride in as little as two taps.



The widget can display your saved addresses for home and work, or you can tap on the magnifying glass icon to quickly search for another address.

We do not see the widget yet. It will likely be added in an update to the Uber app later today.

The widget is one of several new features that Uber is introducing ahead of the busy travel season in the U.S., which kicks off with Thanksgiving next week. Other additions include a new UberXXL vehicle option, UberX Share at airports for discounted rides with one other passenger, and more, with complete details outlined in Uber's press release.

UberXXL lets you request a vehicle with larger trunk space for your baggage on rides to and from airports. The feature is now available at more than 60 airports across the U.S., Canada, and select other countries, and it will expand to more airports later.