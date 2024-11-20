'Control Ultimate Edition' Coming to Mac on February 12, 2025

Remedy Entertainment has announced that Control Ultimate Edition will launch on Mac on February 12, 2025. The award-winning action-adventure game has garnered over 80 industry accolades since its 2019 debut, and two expansions in the intervening years have kept the franchise alive.



The Ultimate Edition includes the base game alongside its two major expansions, "The Foundation" and "AWE," plus all post-launch updates. Inspired by the new weird literary genre, the supernatural third-person action game puts players in the role of Jesse Faden as she explores the mysterious Federal Bureau of Control, wielding telekinetic powers and transforming weapons.

Remedy's announcement was spotted by Engadget during the company's Capital Markets Day presentation to investors. While specific Mac system requirements haven't been revealed, the game will presumably require an M-series chip to run effectively, given its demanding graphics and physics engine.

The developer also confirmed that work continues on Control 2, though no further details about the sequel were shared. Control Ultimate Edition previously launched on Windows PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms, so this will be its first appearance on macOS.