Make Sure to Update: iOS 18.1.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerabilities

The iOS 18.1.1, iPadOS 18.1.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 updates that Apple released today address JavaScriptCore and WebKit vulnerabilities that Apple says have been actively exploited on some devices.



With the JavaScriptCore vulnerability, processing maliciously crafted web content could lead to arbitrary code execution. The WebKit vulnerability had the same issue with maliciously crafted web content, and it could lead to a cross site scripting attack.

Apple says that it is aware of reports that these two issues may have been actively exploited on Intel-based Mac systems. While the vulnerabilities are only known to have impacted older Macs, other devices are vulnerable to attack because they have the same security flaws.

For that reason, it is a good idea to update your devices to the latest software as soon as possible.