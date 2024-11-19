Review: Two Months With the Apple Watch Series 10
It's been two months since Apple released the Apple Watch Series 10, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been using the Series 10 alongside an Apple Watch Ultra 2 to provide a longer term review and comparison.
The larger version of the Series 10 has the biggest display of any Apple Watch, including the Ultra 2, but it's only a little bit bigger than the Ultra 2 so you're not missing out on much if you have Apple's more rugged watch. The Series 10 is lighter and thinner, though, so it can be more comfortable.
In addition to having the largest display, the Series 10 has better visibility at an angle, so you can better see the time regardless of what you're doing. There's a 1Hz minimum refresh rate too so you get an always-on second hand with some watch faces.
Apple added sleep apnea detection to the Series 10, but the Apple Watch Ultra got it too, so there's no real distinguishing health feature to set it apart. It basically has all the same features as the Ultra 2, including the Dive app and a Tides app, but it can't be used for deep water diving because it doesn't have the same depth resistance. Also unique to the Ultra 2 is the siren sound.
Given the near feature parity, if you have an Ultra 2, there's probably no reason to get the Series 10 at this point, unless you want a watch that's slimmer and lighter. If you're trying to decide between the Ultra 2 and the Series 10, it's between weight and battery life. The Series 10 is lighter and more comfortable, but the Ultra 2 has much longer battery life.
What are your Apple Watch Series 10 thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.
