Apple Developer App Gains Custom Dark and Tinted Icons

Apple today updated the Apple Developer app that is available to the developer community, introducing a few new features that improve the app usage and navigation experience.



For viewing videos in a topic or event, users can now choose between grid or list views for easier sorting. There are now custom dark and tinted appearances for the Apple Developer app on iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, and the detail view for videos provides an indicator when a video has been fully watched, so it's simpler to keep track of previously-viewed content.

Apple says the app also includes bug fixes and "various other enhancements" that are minor enough not to make it into the app update release notes.