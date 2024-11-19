Amazon Accessory Sales Include Apple Pencil Pro for $99 and Record Lows on iPad Pro Magic Keyboards

We're tracking a few solid Apple accessory discounts in the lead-up to Black Friday this week, including deals on the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard for M4 iPad Pro.



Apple Pencil

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In regards to the Apple Pencil Pro, you can get this stylus for $99.00, down from $129.00. Amazon also has the USB-C Apple Pencil available for $69.00, down from $79.00.

Magic Keyboard

Moving to the new 2024 Magic Keyboards, you can get the 11-inch model in Black for $249.99, down from $299.00. This is an all-time low price on the accessory and it's only available in Black.

Amazon also has the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale, available for $274.99 in White, down from $349.00. This is another record low price on the Magic Keyboard, and you'll find similar delivery estimates of mid-to-late November for this model.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.